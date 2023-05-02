WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
BASEBALL
MLB, San Francisco at Houston. 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland. 6:30 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Milwaukee at Colorado (in progress). 8 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, East Semifinals: Philadelphia at Boston. 5 p.m. TNT
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship, Final Round. 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: 1st Round. 4 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, New Jersey at Carolina. 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs, Edmonton at Vegas. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s Pac-12 Tournament, California vs Arizona St. 4:30 p.m. PAC12
Women’s Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon vs Colorado. 7 p.m. PAC12
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Juventus vs Lecce. 9 a.m. CBSSN
German Cup, Semifinal: Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt. 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs Cremonese. noon CBSSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs West Ham. noon USA
CONCACAF Champions League, León vs Tigres UANL. 7 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Quarterfinal/WTA: Quarterfinal. 11 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Quarter, Doubles Semis/WTA Semi. 4 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
THURSDAY, MAY 4
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland. 12:30 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Atlanta at Miami. 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Toronto at Boston. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Missouri. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Vanderbilt at Alabama. 5 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, L.A. Lakers at Golden State. 6 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs Brisbane. 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship: 1st Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, International Crown: 1st Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Italian Open: 2nd Round. 4 a.m. (Fri) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, Florida at Toronto. 4 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs, Seattle at Dallas. 6:30 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
Horse Racing, America’s Day at the Races. 9:30 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs Penn St. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s Big Ten Semifinal, Maryland vs Johns Hopkins. 12:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs Northwestern. 3 p.m. BIG10
Men’s Big East Tournament, Providence vs Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s Pac-12 Semifinal, TBD vs USC. 4:30 p.m. PAC12
Women’s Big Ten Semifinal, Rutgers vs Maryland. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s Big East Tournament, Villanova vs Denver. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s Pac-12 Semifinal, TBD vs Stanford. 7 p.m. PAC12
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United. noon USA
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: Quarterfinal/WTA: Semifinal. 11 a.m. TENNIS
