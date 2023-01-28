SUNDAY, JAN. 29
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, MLP Mesa, AZ Premier Semifinal 1. 8 a.m. TENNIS
Pickleball, MLP Mesa, AZ Premier Semifinal 2. 11 a.m. TENNIS
Pickleball, MLP Mesa, AZ Premier Final. 3 p.m. TENNIS
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Michigan at Penn State. 9 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Boston University at Lehigh. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Wichita State at East Carolina. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Saint Joseph’s at George Mason. 9 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Providence vs Villanova. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Michigan State at Purdue. 9:15 a.m. CBS
Women’s College, South Carolina at Alabama. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt. 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s College, Villanova at Connecticut. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Tulane at Houston. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, UCLA at Utah. 11 a.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Rutgers at Iowa. 11 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Georgetown at St. John’s. 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s College, Notre Dame at NC State. noon ESPN
Women’s College, Missouri at Kentucky. noon SEC
Men’s College, Drake at Belmont. noon ESPN2
Women’s College, Oregon at Stanford. 1 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Oregon State at California. 1 p.m. PAC12OR
Women’s College, Saint Joseph’s at Richmond. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, South Florida at SMU. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Memphis at Tulsa. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Ole Miss at Arkansas. 2 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Michigan State at Illinois. 3 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Kansas State at Kansas. 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, New Orleans at Milwaukee. 5 p.m. NBATV
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships, Men’s Free Skate. noon NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs, NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia. noon FOX
NFL Playoffs, AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City. 3:30 p.m. CBS
GOLF
APGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Invitational. 1:30 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Oregon State at UCLA. 3 p.m. PAC12
HOCKEY
Premier Hockey Federation, All-Star Game. 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona. 9 a.m. NBC
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Northwestern at Rutgers. 1 p.m. BIG10
MONDAY, JAN. 30
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, Penn State at Maryland. 3 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Virginia at Syracuse. 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Loyola (Md.) at Colgate. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Tennessee at LSU. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, North Carolina Central at Norfolk State. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Florida at Auburn. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Baylor at Texas. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Iowa State at Texas Tech. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Jackson State at Southern. 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Atlanta at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+, NBATV
GOLF
College, Southwestern Invitational, 1st Round. 1:30 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Rutgers at Penn State. 5 p.m. BIG10
Source: Nielsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.