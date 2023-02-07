WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Hofstra at Northeastern. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Nebraska at Michigan. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Creighton at Seton Hall. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Iowa State at West Virginia. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Syracuse at Florida State. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Philadelphia at Boston. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Georgetown at Providence. 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Wisconsin at Penn State. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, DePaul at Villanova. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Florida at Alabama. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Oklahoma at Baylor. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, LSU at Mississippi State. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, San Diego State at Utah State. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Golden State at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Dallas at L.A. Clippers. 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, UNLV at Wyoming. 7:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour, Singapore Classic, 1st Round. 9:30 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Minnesota at Dallas. 5:30 p.m. TNT
SOCCER
Club World Cup Semifinal, Al-Ahly vs Real Madrid. 10:50 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Manchester United vs Leeds United. noon USA
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Sacred Heart at Saint Francis (Pa.). 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Iowa at Indiana. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Iowa at Purdue. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Gardner-Webb at Radford. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Mississippi State at Florida. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Chicago at Brooklyn. 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky. 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Northwestern at Ohio State. 5 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Maryland at Northwestern. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, San Francisco at Gonzaga. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, UCLA at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Arkansas at Vanderbilt. 6 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Stanford at Arizona. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, BYU at Pepperdine. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers. 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Arizona State at Stanford. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, USC at Oregon. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Arizona at California. 8 p.m. PAC12
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Trophy Hassan II, 1st Round. 5 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, WM Phoenix Open, 1st Round. 12:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Singapore Classic, 2nd Round. 9:30 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at New Jersey. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NHL, Colorado at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
French Cup, Lorient vs Lens. 11:50 a.m. FS2
Source: Nielsen
