SATURDAY, FEB. 4
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Phoenix Men’s & Women’s Doubles. 1 p.m. TENNIS
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Michigan State vs Rutgers. 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, Kansas at Iowa State. 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Virginia at Virginia Tech. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana. 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, UCF at Cincinnati. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Connecticut at Georgetown. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Davidson at Massachusetts. 9:30 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Texas Tech at Baylor. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt. 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s College, Morgan State vs Delaware State. 10 a.m. TNT
Women’s College, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Auburn at Tennessee. 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Florida State at Louisville. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Tulane at Memphis. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Butler at Marquette. 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Illinois at Iowa. 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, George Mason at Loyola-Chicago. 11:30 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Arkansas at South Carolina. 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Hampton vs Norfolk State. 12:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Purdue at Indiana. 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Texas at Kansas State. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Alabama at LSU. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Murray State at Indiana State. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, St. John’s at Xavier. 2 p.m. FOX
NBA, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Baylor at Iowa State. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Bradley at Northern Iowa. 3 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Wofford at Furman. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Missouri at Mississippi State. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, North Carolina at Duke. 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Washington State at UCLA. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Villanova at Creighton. 4:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Oklahoma at West Virginia. 5 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN2
Men’s College, Dayton at St. Bonaventure. 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Chicago. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Utah State at Colorado State. 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Dallas at Golden State. 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s College, Florida at Kentucky. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Georgia at Texas A&M. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Maryland at Minnesota. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Oregon State at Arizona. 6:30 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Washington at USC. 6:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Oregon at Arizona State. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Santa Clara at San Francisco. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Wyoming at San Jose State. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Senior Bowl. 11:30 a.m. NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3rd Round. noon CBS
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, Final Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Oregon State at Washington. 1 p.m. PAC12
HOCKEY
NHL, All-Star Game. noon ABC
Men’s College, Notre Dame at Michigan State. 1 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Penn State at Ohio State. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. noon FS2
Road to the Kentucky Derby. 1 p.m. CNBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 290, Bader vs Fedor 2: Prelims. 6 p.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum, Practice. 3 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum, Qualifying. 5:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Club World Cup, Wydad FC vs Al-Hilal. 6:20 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs Leicester City. 7 a.m. USA
Club World Cup, Seattle Sounders vs Al-Ahly. 8:50 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Newcastle United vs West Ham United. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico, Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Club América. 7 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, St. Johnstone vs Celtic. 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston. 1 p.m. NBC
WINTER SPORTS
World Cup Freestyle Skiing, Mammoth. noon NBC
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Rutgers at Maryland. 11 a.m. BIG10
SUNDAY, FEB. 5
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Phoenix Championship Sunday. 10 a.m. TENNIS
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, South Carolina at Connecticut. 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s College, Iowa at Penn State. 9 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, North Carolina at Louisville. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, La Salle at Saint Joseph’s. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Fordham at Richmond. 9 a.m. USA
Men’s College, DePaul at Seton Hall. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Ohio State at Michigan. 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s College, Georgia at Vanderbilt. 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s College, LSU at Texas A&M. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Kansas State at Texas Tech. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Indiana at Purdue. 11 a.m. FS1
Women’s College, Stanford at Washington. noon PAC12
Women’s College, Colorado at Oregon State. noon PAC12OR
Women’s College, Arkansas at Auburn. noon SEC
NBA G League, Capitanes CDMX at Lakeland Magic. noon NBATV
Women’s College, Ohio State at Maryland. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Florida at Ole Miss. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Penn State at Nebraska. 1:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Utah at Oregon. 2 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Alabama at Missouri. 2 p.m. SEC
NBA, Philadelphia at New York. 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Houston at Temple. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, California at Utah. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Northwestern at Wisconsin. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Stanford at Colorado. 4 p.m. FS1
FIGURE SKATING
European Championships. 11 a.m. NBC
U.S. Championships, Exhibition Gala. 1 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
Pro Bowl Games, AFC vs NFC. noon ABC, ESPN
Pro Bowl Games, AFC vs NFC. 5 p.m. NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round. noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. noon FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum, Qualifying. 2 p.m. FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum. 5 p.m. FOX
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic: Sacramento. 9 a.m. CBS
PBR Bull Riding, Long Live Cowboys Classic: Sacramento. 2 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Tottenham vs Manchester City. 8:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Fiorentina vs Bologna. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Mexico, Liga MX, Monterrey vs Toluca. 5 p.m. FS2
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Illinois at Michigan State. 11 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Arizona State at Oregon State. 7 p.m. PAC12
Source: Nielsen
