FRIDAY, FEB. 3
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Yale at Harvard. 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Eastern Michigan at Ball State. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, VCU at Saint Louis. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Fairfield at Quinnipiac. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Washington. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Phoenix at Boston. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Kent State at Akron. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Boise State at San Diego State. 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Utah at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Colorado at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
Women’s College, Arizona at UCLA. 8 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Air Force at Nevada. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Fresno State at UNLV. 8 p.m. FS1
BOXING
Top Rank, Navarrete vs Wilson. 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2nd Round. noon GOLF
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, 3rd Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Auburn at Alabama. 4:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, UCLA at Utah. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Georgia at LSU. 6 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
Men’s College, Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. noon FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs Fulham. noon USA
FA Women’s Super League, Leicester City vs Man. City. 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Everton vs Arsenal. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Penn State at Ohio State. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Iowa at Minnesota. 6 p.m. BIG10
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, PPA Phoenix Men’s & Women’s Doubles. 1 p.m. TENNIS
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Michigan State vs Rutgers. 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, Kansas at Iowa State. 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Virginia at Virginia Tech. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at SE Louisiana. 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, UCF at Cincinnati. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Connecticut at Georgetown. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Davidson at Massachusetts. 9:30 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Texas Tech at Baylor. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt. 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s College, Morgan State vs Delaware State. 10 a.m. TNT
Women’s College, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Auburn at Tennessee. 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Florida State at Louisville. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Tulane at Memphis. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Butler at Marquette. 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Illinois at Iowa. 11:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, George Mason at Loyola-Chicago. 11:30 a.m. USA
Men’s College, Arkansas at South Carolina. 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Hampton vs Norfolk State. 12:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Purdue at Indiana. 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Texas at Kansas State. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Alabama at LSU. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Murray State at Indiana State. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, St. John’s at Xavier. 2 p.m. FOX
NBA, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Baylor at Iowa State. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Bradley at Northern Iowa. 3 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Wofford at Furman. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Missouri at Mississippi State. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, North Carolina at Duke. 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Washington State at UCLA. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Villanova at Creighton. 4:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Oklahoma at West Virginia. 5 p.m. ESPNEWS, ESPN2
Men’s College, Dayton at St. Bonaventure. 5 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Chicago. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Utah State at Colorado State. 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Dallas at Golden State. 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s College, Florida at Kentucky. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Georgia at Texas A&M. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Maryland at Minnesota. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Oregon State at Arizona. 6:30 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Washington at USC. 6:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Oregon at Arizona State. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Santa Clara at San Francisco. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Wyoming at San Jose State. 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Senior Bowl. 11:30 a.m. NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 3rd Round. noon CBS
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, Final Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Oregon State at Washington. 1 p.m. PAC12
HOCKEY
NHL, All-Star Game. noon ABC
Men’s College, Notre Dame at Michigan State. 1 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Penn State at Ohio State. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. noon FS2
Road to the Kentucky Derby. 1 p.m. CNBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 290, Bader vs Fedor 2: Prelims. 6 p.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum, Practice. 3 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum, Qualifying. 5:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Club World Cup, Wydad FC vs Al-Hilal. 6:20 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Aston Villa vs Leicester City. 7 a.m. USA
Club World Cup, Seattle Sounders vs Al-Ahly. 8:50 a.m. FS2
Premier League, Newcastle United vs West Ham United. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico, Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Club América. 7 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, St. Johnstone vs Celtic. 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston. 1 p.m. NBC
WINTER SPORTS
World Cup Freestyle Skiing, Mammoth. noon NBC
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Rutgers at Maryland. 11 a.m. BIG10
Source: Nielsen
