THURSDAY, FEB. 2
BASKETBALL
Boys’ High School, AXE Metro Classic:
Montverde (Fla.) vs La Lumiere (Ind.). noon ESPNU
Men’s College, Long Island University at Merrimack. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Boys’ High School, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Acad. (Fla.). 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Illinois at Michigan. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Kentucky at South Carolina. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Michigan at Northwestern. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, High Point at UNC-Asheville. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Wisconsin at Ohio State. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Memphis at Cleveland. 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Stanford at Utah. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Oregon State at Arizona State. 5 p.m. PAC12OR
Women’s College, Michigan State at Nebraska. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Maryland at Iowa. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Vanderbilt at Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Loyola Marymount at BYU. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Houston at Wichita State. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee State. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Washington at UCLA. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, California at Colorado. 7 p.m. PAC12
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee. 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Oregon at Arizona. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Santa Clara at Gonzaga. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, San Francisco at Saint Mary’s. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Washington State at USC. 8 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, East-West Shrine Bowl. 5:30 p.m. NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 1st Round. noon GOLF
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, 2nd Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Yale at Harvard. 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Eastern Michigan at Ball State. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, VCU at Saint Louis. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Fairfield at Quinnipiac. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Washington. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA, Phoenix at Boston. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Kent State at Akron. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Boise State at San Diego State. 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Utah at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Colorado at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
Women’s College, Arizona at UCLA. 8 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Air Force at Nevada. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Fresno State at UNLV. 8 p.m. FS1
BOXING
Top Rank, Navarrete vs Wilson. 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2nd Round. noon GOLF
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, 3rd Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Auburn at Alabama. 4:30 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, UCLA at Utah. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Georgia at LSU. 6 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
Men’s College, Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. noon FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs Fulham. noon USA
FA Women’s Super League, Leicester City vs Man. City. 3:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Everton vs Arsenal. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Penn State at Ohio State. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Iowa at Minnesota. 6 p.m. BIG10
Source: Nielsen
