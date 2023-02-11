Sports on television
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Kickoff Battle. 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Temple at Memphis. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Rhode Island at VCU. 9 a.m. ESPNU
NBA G League, South Bay Lakers at Fort Wayne Mad Ants. 9 a.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Michigan State at Ohio State. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Iowa at Minnesota. 10 a.m. FS1
Women’s College, Florida at Georgia. 10 a.m. SEC
NBA, Memphis at Boston. 11 a.m. ABC
Men’s College, Purdue at Northwestern. 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, LSU at South Carolina. 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Houston at South Florida. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Oklahoma at Kansas State. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Stanford at Arizona State. 11 a.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Oregon at UCLA. noon PAC12OR
Women’s College, Texas A&M at Mississippi State. noon SEC
Women’s College, Rutgers at Iowa. noon FS1
Men’s College, SMU at Wichita State. 1 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Auburn at Alabama. 2 p.m. SEC
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl 57, Kansas City vs Philadelphia. 3:30 p.m. FOX
GOLF
PGA Tour, WM Phoenix Open, Final Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, WM Phoenix Open, Final Round. noon CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ROOT, ROOT+
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs Manchester United. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs Aston Villa. 8:30 a.m. USA
Italian Serie A, Juventus vs Fiorentina. 9 a.m. CBSSN
CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe. 4:50 p.m. FS2
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Northwestern at Purdue. 9 a.m. BIG10
MONDAY, FEB. 13
Women’s College, Indiana at Ohio State. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Miami at North Carolina. 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Texas at Iowa State. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, American at Bucknell. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Kentucky at Ole Miss. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Denver at Miami. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Texas at Texas Tech. 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, West Virginia at Baylor. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Hampton at Elon. 6 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
GYMNASTICS
Women’s College, Ohio State at Illinois. 6 p.m. BIG10
Premier League, Liverpool vs Everton. noon USA
CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Barbados vs Canada. 1:50 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Trinidad and Tobago vs U.S. 4:50 p.m. FS1
Source: Nielsen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly hiking, biking and outdoor recreation suggestions to help you live your best active life.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sign up for our newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.