WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Penn State at Purdue. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Creighton at Georgetown. 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Providence at Xavier. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Marquette at Villanova. 3:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Tennessee at Florida. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, East Carolina at South Florida. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at Memphis. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Georgia at Auburn. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Brooklyn at Boston. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Minnesota at Rutgers. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Seton Hall at St. John’s. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Villanova at Marquette. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, SMU at Tulane. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, LSU at Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Atlanta at Phoenix. 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, New Mexico at Utah State. 7:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
College, Southwestern Invitational, Final Round. 1:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, 1st Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL, Carolina at Buffalo. 4:30 p.m. TNT
SOCCER
Club World Cup, Al-Ahly vs Auckland City FC. 10:50 a.m. FS2
WRESTLING
Men’s College, Menlo at Stanford. 6 p.m. PAC12
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
BASKETBALL
Boys’ High School, AXE Metro Classic:
Montverde (Fla.) vs La Lumiere (Ind.). noon ESPNU
Men’s College, Long Island University at Merrimack. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Boys’ High School, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs IMG Acad. (Fla.). 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Illinois at Michigan. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Kentucky at South Carolina. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Florida Atlantic at Alabama-Birmingham. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Michigan at Northwestern. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, High Point at UNC-Asheville. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Wisconsin at Ohio State. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Memphis at Cleveland. 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Stanford at Utah. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Oregon State at Arizona State. 5 p.m. PAC12OR
Women’s College, Michigan State at Nebraska. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Maryland at Iowa. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College, Vanderbilt at Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Loyola Marymount at BYU. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Houston at Wichita State. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee State. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Washington at UCLA. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, California at Colorado. 7 p.m. PAC12
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee. 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s College, Oregon at Arizona. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Santa Clara at Gonzaga. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, San Francisco at Saint Mary’s. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Washington State at USC. 8 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, East-West Shrine Bowl. 5:30 p.m. NFL
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 1st Round. noon GOLF
DP World Tour, Ras al Khaimah Championship, 2nd Round. 12:30 a.m. GOLF
Source: Nielsen
