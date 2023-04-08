Sports on television
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
ACTION SPORTS
American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Part 2. noon CBSSN
BASEBALL
College, Rutgers at Maryland. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Kentucky at Georgia. 9 a.m. SEC
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland. 10:30 a.m. ROOT
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10:30 a.m. MLB
College, Kansas at West Virginia. noon ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Atlanta. 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Atlanta at Boston. 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, Golden State at Portland. 12:30 p.m. ROOT+
NBA, Utah at L.A. Lakers. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
XFL, Houston at San Antonio. noon ABC
XFL, D.C. at Seattle. 4 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs Hawthorn. 10 p.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters Tournament, Final Round. 11 a.m. CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Philadelphia. 3 p.m. TNT
NHL, Colorado at Anaheim. 5:30 p.m. TNT
LACROSSE
Women’s College Lacrosse, Stanford at USC. noon PAC12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) Dirt Race. 4 p.m. FOX
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs Crystal Palace. 6 a.m. USA
Mexico, Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs Pachuca. 5 p.m. FS1
Mexico, Liga MX: Juárez vs Atlas. 7 p.m. FS1
SOFTBALL
College, Nebraska at Maryland. 9 a.m. BIG10
College, Illinois at Michigan. 11 a.m. BIG10
College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M. noon SEC
College, Kentucky at Ole Miss. 1 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Doubles Final. 8 a.m. TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Singles Final. 10:30 a.m. TENNIS
MONDAY, APRIL 10
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota. 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Chicago Cubs. 4:30 p.m. ROOT
College, Texas Tech at Stanford. 6 p.m. PAC12
College, Gonzaga at Oregon St. 6 p.m. PAC12OR
Western Intercollegiate, 1st Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
NHL, Minnesota at Chicago. 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL, Seattle at Arizona. 7 p.m. ROOT+
MOTOCROSS
MX2, World Championship of Switzerland: Race 1. 7 a.m. CBSSN
MXGP, World Championship of Switzerland: Race 1. 8 a.m. CBSSN
College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M. 4 p.m. SEC
Source: Nielsen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
When critical news happens, we bring it straight to you to keep you informed.
Start every day with all the essential news in Central Oregon.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly hiking, biking and outdoor recreation suggestions to help you live your best active life.
Going out this weekend? Our entertainment reporters give you the scoop on the local scene.
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
Get the best independent source of news and analysis of Oregon state government delivered to your inbox twice a week.
Take a deep dive with us into Central Oregon's housing crisis with this seven-week email newsletter course.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sign up for our newsletters
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.