FRIDAY, APRIL 7
ACTION SPORTS
American Cornhole League, Teams Championship: Part 1. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
College, Nebraska at Michigan. 1 p.m. BIG10
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland. 1 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh. 1 p.m. MLB
College, Florida at Tennessee. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Oklahoma St. at TCU. 6 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 7 p.m. MLB
College, Stanford at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
College, Oregon St. at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
BASKETBALL
Girls High School, State Champions Invitational Semifinal: Centennial (Nev.) vs Sidwell Friends (D.C.). 11 a.m. ESPNU
Boys High School, State Champions Invitational Semifinal: TBD vs Sidwell Friends (D.C.). 1 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Memphis at Milwaukee. 5 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers. 7:30 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs Port Adelaide. 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
GOLF
The Masters, 2nd Round. noon ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Michigan at Rutgers. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Navy at Loyola (Md.). 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Maryland at Ohio St. 5 p.m. BIG10
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, PFL 2. 7 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.): First Practice. 2:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.): First Practice. 3:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.): Final Practice. 5 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.): Final Practice. 5:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
CONMEBOL Men’s U-17 Championship, Brazil vs Uruguay. 4:45 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs Rangers. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs Everton. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, Florida St. at Clemson. 4 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Quarterfinals. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Quarterfinals. 6 p.m. TENNIS
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
BASEBALL
College, Iowa at Indiana. 9 a.m. BIG10
College, LSU at South Carolina. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Florida at Tennessee. 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Rutgers at Maryland. noon BIG10
College, Arkansas at Ole Miss. noon SEC
MLB, Texas at Chicago Cubs. 1 p.m. FS1
College, Mississippi St. at Alabama. 3 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Oregon. 3 p.m. PAC12
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland. 3 p.m. ROOT
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Stanford at California. 6 p.m. PAC12
MLB, Regional Coverage. 7:30 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Girls High School, State Champions Invitational Championship. 7 a.m. ESPNU
Boys High School, State Champions Invitational Championship. 9 a.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at L.A. Clippers. 1 p.m. ROOT+
BOXING
Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino. 7 p.m. ESPN
Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza. 7 p.m. SHO
FOOTBALL
XFL, Vegas at St. Louis. 10 a.m. ESPN
XFL, Arlington at Orlando. 1 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
The Masters, 3rd Round. noon CBS
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Detroit. 10 a.m. ABC
NHL, Vegas at Dallas. 12:30 p.m. ABC
NHL, New Jersey at Boston. 5 p.m. ABC
Men’s NCAA Championship, teams TBD. 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL, Chicago at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 11 a.m. FS2
Road to the Kentucky Derby, Prep Races. 1 p.m. NBC
Horse Racing, Wood Memorial. 3 p.m. FOX
LACROSSE
Women’s College, Boston College at Notre Dame. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Duke at Virginia. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Duke at Notre Dame. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Johns Hopkins at Penn State. 4 p.m. BIG10
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.): Qualifying. 1:30 p.m. FS2
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.): Qualifying. 3 p.m. FS2
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.). 5 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Southampton vs Manchester City. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s International Friendly, Republic of Ireland at U.S. 11:30 a.m. TNT
Italian Serie A, Lazio vs Juventus. 11:45 a.m. CBSSN
MLS, Austin FC at Los Angeles FC. 4:30 p.m. FOX
CONMEBOL Men’s U-17 Championship, Paraguay vs Argentina. 4:45 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Oregon St. at UCLA. 1 p.m. PAC12
College, Georgia at Arkansas. 3 p.m. SEC
College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M. 5 p.m. SEC
TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Singles Semifinals. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Singles Semifinals. 6 p.m. TENNIS
