THURSDAY, APRIL 6
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Atlanta. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Florida at Tennessee. 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Texas A&M at Auburn. 5 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
College, Stanford at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona. 7:30 p.m. MLB
College, San Diego at Gonzaga. 8 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Girls High School, State Champions Invitational: Morris Catholic (N.J.) vs Desert Vista (Ariz.). 1 p.m. ESPNU
Boys High School, State Champions Invitational: Roselle Catholic (N.J.) vs Curtis (Wash.). 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Miami at Philadelphia. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland vs San Antonio. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
NBA G League, Finals (Gm. 2): Delaware at Rio Grande. 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
NBA, Denver at Phoenix. 7 p.m. TNT
GOLF
The Masters, 1st Round. noon ESPN
HOCKEY
Men’s NCAA, Frozen 4 Semi: Boston University vs Minnesota. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s NCAA, Frozen 4 Semi: Michigan vs Quinnipiac. 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL, Arizona at Seattle. 7:30 p.m. HULU
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s College, Northwestern at Rutgers. 4 p.m. BIG10
SOCCER
South American Men’s U-17 Championship, Peru vs Argentina. 4:45 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Arizona St. at Utah. 3 p.m. PAC12
College, Missouri at LSU. 3 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon St. at UCLA. 5 p.m. PAC12
TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Early Rounds. 8 a.m. TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Early Rounds. 4 p.m. TENNIS
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
ACTION SPORTS
American Cornhole League, Teams Championship: Part 1. 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
College, Nebraska at Michigan. 1 p.m. BIG10
MLB, Seattle at Cleveland. 1 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh. 1 p.m. MLB
College, Florida at Tennessee. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Oklahoma St. at TCU. 6 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 7 p.m. MLB
College, Stanford at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
College, Oregon St. at Oregon. 7 p.m. PAC12OR
BASKETBALL
Girls High School, State Champions Invitational Semifinal: TBD vs Sidwell Friends (D.C.). 11 a.m. ESPNU
Boys High School, State Champions Invitational Semifinal: TBD vs Sidwell Friends (D.C.). 1 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Memphis at Milwaukee. 5 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Phoenix at L.A. Lakers. 7:30 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs Port Adelaide. 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
GOLF
The Masters, 2nd Round. noon ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Michigan at Rutgers. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Navy at Loyola (Md.). 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Maryland at Ohio St. 5 p.m. BIG10
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, PFL 2. 7 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.), First Practice. 2:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.), First Practice. 3:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Bristol (Tenn.), Final Practice. 5 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.), Final Practice. 5:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
South American Men’s U-17 Championship, Brazil vs Uruguay. 4:45 p.m. FS2
Scottish Premier League, Celtic vs Rangers. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs Everton. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, Florida St. at Clemson. 4 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Quarterfinals. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Charleston Open, WTA Quarterfinals. 6 p.m. TENNIS
Source: Nielsen
