FRIDAY, APRIL 28
BASEBALL
MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota. 1 p.m. MLB
College, Iowa at Penn St. 2 p.m. BIG10
College, Texas at TCU. 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Toronto. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, Alabama at LSU. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Nebraska. 5 p.m. BIG10
College, UCLA at Stanford. 7 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Oregon St. 7 p.m. PAC12
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, 1st Round: Sacramento at Golden State. 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, 1st Round: Memphis at L.A. Lakers. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs Greater Western Sydney. 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs North Melbourne. 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational: 1st Round. 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta: 2nd Round. 12:30 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LA Championship: 2nd Round. 3:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Korea Championship: 3rd Round. 9 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders. 4 p.m. TBS
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Boston at Florida. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Dallas at Minnesota. 6:30 p.m. TBS
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Colorado at Seattle. 7 p.m. TNT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s College, Loyola (Md.) at Navy. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Boston University at Army. 5:15 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Qualifying. 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (Del.): Qualifying. noon FS1
NHRA, Charlotte (N.C.): Qualifying. 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout. 1:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs West Ham United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, Florida A&M at Jackson St. 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, UCLA at Utah. 5:30 p.m. PAC12
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP/WTA: 2nd Round. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: 2nd Round/WTA: 3rd Round. 2 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
BASEBALL
College, Texas A&M at Arkansas. 9 a.m. SEC
MLB, Pittsburgh at Washington. 10 a.m. MLB
College, Mississippi St. at Tennessee. 11 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Seattle at Toronto. noon ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Purdue. 2 p.m. BIG10
MLB, Regional Coverage. 3 p.m. MLB
College, Arizona at Oregon St. 3 p.m. PAC12OR
College, Texas at TCU. 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Missouri at Florida. 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers. 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Boys High School, Iverson Classic All-American Game. 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Playoffs, Conference Semis: Phoenix at Denver. Time TBA TNT
FOOTBALL
College, Maryland Red-White Spring Game. 9 a.m. BIG10
USFL, New Orleans vs Birmingham. 9:30 a.m. USA
College, Rutgers Scarlet-White Spring Game. noon BIG10
College, Oregon Spring Game. 1 p.m. PAC12
USFL, Memphis vs Houston. 4 p.m. FOX
XFL, South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston. 4 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs Gold Coast Suns. 10 p.m. FS2
GOLF
LIV Golf, Singapore: Day 2. 10 a.m. CW
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta: 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta: 3rd Round. noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational: 2nd Round. noon GOLF
LPGA Tour, LA Championship: 3rd Round. 3 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Korea Championship: Final Round. 9 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay.
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers. 5 p.m. ABC
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Vegas at Winnipeg (if nec.)
NHL Playoffs, 1st Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles (if nec.)
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 6 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Syracuse at Duke. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s Big Ten Tournament, Quarterfinal: Rutgers at Maryland. 5 p.m. BIG10
NLL, Colorado Mammoth at San Diego Seals. 7 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint. 6:25 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (Del.): Qualifying. 7:30 a.m. FS2
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (Del.): Qualifying. 8 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (Del.). 10:30 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 3:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs Salernitana. 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Brentford vs Nottingham Forest. 7 a.m. USA
MLS, Atlanta United at Nashville. 10:30 a.m. FOX
NWSL, Orlando at San Diego. 7 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, LSU at Alabama. 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Ole Miss at Florida. noon SEC
College, Connecticut at DePaul. 1 p.m. FS2
College, Tennessee at Arkansas. 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SEC
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: 2nd Round/WTA: 3rd Round. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Women’s Pac-12 Championship, Teams TBD. 3 p.m. PAC12
Men’s Pac-12 Championship, Teams TBD. 6 p.m. PAC12
Madrid Open, ATP/WTA 3rd Round. 2 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
Drake Relays. noon CBSSN
