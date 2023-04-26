THURSDAY, APRIL 27
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Regional Coverage. 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 3:30 p.m. MLB
College, Mississippi St. at Tennessee. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Texas A&M at Arkansas. 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 6:30 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Boston at Atlanta. 5:30 p.m. TNT
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs Port Adelaide. 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1st Round. 12:30 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LA Championship: 1st Round. 3:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Korea Championship: 2nd Round. 9 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, Tampa Bay at Toronto. 4 p.m. TBS
NHL Playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs, Winnipeg at Vegas. 7 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 1. 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs Newcastle United. 11:45 a.m. USA
Coppa Italia, Fiorentina vs Cremonese. noon CBSSN
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: 1st Round/WTA: 2nd Round. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP/WTA 2nd Round. 2 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
BASEBALL
MLB, Kansas City at Minnesota. 1 p.m. MLB
College, Iowa at Penn St. 2 p.m. BIG10
College, Texas at TCU. 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Toronto. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, Alabama at LSU. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Nebraska. 5 p.m. BIG10
College, UCLA at Stanford. 7 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona at Oregon St. 7 p.m. PAC12
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Cleveland at New York (if nec.).
NBA Playoffs, Milwaukee at Miami (if nec.).
NBA Playoffs, Memphis at L.A. Lakers (if nec.).
NBA Playoffs, Sacramento at Golden State.
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs Greater Western Sydney. 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs North Melbourne. 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Insperity Invitational: 1st Round. 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta: 2nd Round. 12:30 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LA Championship: 2nd Round. 3:30 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Korea Championship: 3rd Round. 9 p.m. GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs, Carolina at N.Y. Islanders (if nec.).
NHL Playoffs, Boston at Florida (if nec.).
NHL Playoffs, Dallas at Minnesota (if nec.).
NHL Playoffs, Colorado at Seattle. 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s College, Loyola (Md.) at Navy. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Boston University at Army. 5:15 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Qualifying. 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (Del.): Qualifying. noon FS1
NHRA, Charlotte (N.C.): Qualifying. 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice 2. 2:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs West Ham United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, Florida A&M at Jackson St. 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, UCLA at Utah. 5:30 p.m. PAC12
TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP/WTA: 2nd Round. 10 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open, ATP: 2nd Round/WTA: 3rd Round. 2 a.m. (Sat) TENNIS
Source: Nielsen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.