SATURDAY, APRIL 15
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, Milwaukee at San Diego. 1 p.m. FS1
College, Indiana at Illinois. 3 p.m. BIG10
College, USC at Oregon St. 3 p.m. PAC12OR
MLB, Texas at Houston. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Georgia at Florida. 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Seattle. 6:30 p.m. ROOT
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (in progress). 7 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Brooklyn at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA in Stephen A.’s World, Brooklyn at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Atlanta at Boston. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: New York at Cleveland. 3 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Golden State at Sacramento. 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
Men’s College, Ohio St. Spring Scrimmage. 9 a.m. BIG10
XFL, Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks. 9:30 a.m. ABC
Men’s College, Penn St. Spring Game. 11 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, USC Spring Game. noon PAC12
Men’s College, Georgia Spring Game. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Michigan St. Spartan Football Kickoff. 1 p.m. BIG10
USFL, Philadelphia Stars vs Memphis Showboats. 1:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Cal Spring Showcase. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Arizona Red-Blue Game. 3:30 p.m. PAC12
XFL, Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas. 4 p.m. ESPN2
USFL, New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions. 4:30 p.m. FOX
AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney vs Hawthorn. 10 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, 3rd Round. noon CBS
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Final Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s NCAA Championship, Finals. 1 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 3:30 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Colgate at Lehigh. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Syracuse at North Carolina. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Syracuse at North Carolina. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Northwestern at Ohio St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. 1:30 p.m. FS2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Grand Prix of Long Beach. 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.). 4:30 p.m. FS1
OUTDOORS
Fishing, SFC’s The Catch. 10 a.m. CBS
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs Newcastle United. 4:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Italian Serie A, Inter vs Roma. 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs Bournemouth. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs Leicester City. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs Monza. 11:45 a.m. CBSSN
NWSL, Racing Louisville at Angel City FC. 7 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Tennessee at Kentucky. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Texas A&M at South Carolina. 11 a.m. SEC
College, UCLA at Arizona. 1 p.m. PAC12OR
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s College, Pepperdine at UCLA. 7 p.m. PAC12
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
College, Evansville at Southern Illinois. 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, USC at Oregon St. noon PAC12OR
MLB, Regional Coverage. 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Colorado at Seattle. 1 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
MLB, Texas at Houston. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Texas at Houston. 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: L.A. Lakers at Memphis. noon ABC
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Miami at Milwaukee. 2:30 p.m. TNT
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix. 5 p.m. TNT
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: TBD at Denver. 7:30 p.m. TNT
FOOTBALL
USFL, Michigan Panthers vs Houston Gamblers. 9 a.m. NBC
XFL, Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders. 9 a.m. ESPN
XFL, Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks. noon ESPN
USFL, Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers. 3:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
Women’s College, SEC Championship: Finals. 5:30 a.m. SEC
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round. noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Penn St. at Michigan. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Maryland at Rutgers. 4 p.m. BIG10
MOTOR SPORTS
Motocross, MX2 Trentino (Italy), Race 1. 7 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Trentino (Italy), Race 1. 8 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (Va.). noon FS1
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach. 12:30 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Unleash The Beast: Billings. 1 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs Arsenal. 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United. 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy. 1:30 p.m. FOX
Mexico, Liga MX: Monterrey vs Santos Laguna. 6 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Northwestern at Wisconsin. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Ohio St. at Illinois. 10:30 a.m. BIG10
College, Tennessee at Kentucky. 11 a.m. ESPN2
College, Alabama at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. SEC
College, UCLA at Arizona. noon PAC12
College, LSU at Auburn. 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Ole Miss at Missouri. 1 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon at Arizona St. 2 p.m. PAC12
WATER POLO
Women’s College, Harvard at Michigan. 9 a.m. BIG10
