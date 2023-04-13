FRIDAY, APRIL 14
BASEBALL
College, Maryland at Ohio St. 2 p.m. BIG10
College, Miami at North Carolina. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Indiana at Illinois. 5 p.m. BIG10
MLB, Regional Coverage. 5 p.m. MLB
College, Tennessee at Arkansas. 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, USC at Oregon St. 7 p.m. PAC12OR; 8 p.m. PAC12 (in progress)
BASKETBALL
NBA, Play-in Tournament: Chicago at Miami. 4 p.m. TNT
NBA, Play-in Tournament: Oklahoma City at Minnesota. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs. 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, 2nd Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, 3rd Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s College, USC at Colorado. 3 p.m. PAC12
NLL, San Diego at Colorado. 6 p.m. ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, Welterweights & Lightweights. 4 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.). 4:30 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
NWSL, Houston at Portland. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, LSU at Auburn. 3 p.m. SEC
College, UCLA at Arizona. 6 p.m. PAC12
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
MLB, Milwaukee at San Diego. 1 p.m. FS1
College, Indiana at Illinois. 3 p.m. BIG10
College, USC at Oregon St. 3 p.m. PAC12OR
MLB, Texas at Houston. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Georgia at Florida. 4 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Seattle. 6:30 p.m. ROOT
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (in progress). 7 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Brooklyn at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA in Stephen A.’s World, Brooklyn at Philadelphia. 10 a.m. ESPN2
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Atlanta at Boston. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: New York at Cleveland. 3 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs, Game 1: Golden State at Sacramento. 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
Men’s College, Ohio St. Spring Scrimmage. 9 a.m. BIG10
XFL, Vegas at Houston. 9:30 a.m. ABC
Men’s College, Penn St. Spring Game. 11 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, USC Spring Game. noon PAC12
Men’s College, Georgia Spring Game. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Michigan St. Spartan Football Kickoff. 1 p.m. BIG10
USFL, Philadelphia vs Memphis. 1:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Cal Spring Showcase. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Arizona Red-Blue Game. 3:30 p.m. PAC12
XFL, Orlando at San Antonio. 4 p.m. ESPN2
USFL, New Jersey vs Birmingham. 4:30 p.m. FOX
AFL Premiership, Greater Western Sydney vs Hawthorn. 10 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, 3rd Round. 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, 3rd Round. noon CBS
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, Final Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s NCAA Championship, Finals. 1 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races. 3:30 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Men’s College, Colgate at Lehigh. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Syracuse at North Carolina. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Syracuse at North Carolina. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Northwestern at Ohio St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. 1:30 p.m. FS2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Grand Prix of Long Beach. 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.). 4:30 p.m. FS1
OUTDOORS
Fishing, SFC’s The Catch. 10 a.m. CBS
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs Newcastle United. 4:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Italian Serie A, Inter vs Roma. 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs Bournemouth. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs Leicester City. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs Monza. 11:45 a.m. CBSSN
NWSL, Racing Louisville at Angel City FC. 7 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Tennessee at Kentucky. 9 a.m. SEC
College, Texas A&M at South Carolina. 11 a.m. SEC
College, UCLA at Arizona. 1 p.m. PAC12OR
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s College, Pepperdine at UCLA. 7 p.m. PAC12
Source: Nielsen
