Sports on television
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
BASEBALL
MLB, Regional Coverage. 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage. 4 p.m. MLB
College, Kentucky at LSU. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Missouri at Texas A&M. 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Regional Coverage. 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs Sydney. 3 a.m. (Fri) FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage: 1st Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship: 2nd Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
GYMNASTICS
Women’s NCAA Championships, Afternoon Session. noon ESPN2
Women’s NCAA Championships, Evening Session. 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, St. Louis at Dallas. 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL, Vegas at Seattle. 7:30 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 10 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s College, Johns Hopkins at Michigan. 3 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Maryland at Penn St. 5 p.m. BIG10
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League, Tigres UANL vs Motagua. 7 p.m. FS1
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
College, Maryland at Ohio St. 2 p.m. BIG10
College, Miami at North Carolina. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Indiana at Illinois. 5 p.m. BIG10
MLB, Regional Coverage. 5 p.m. MLB
College, Tennessee at Arkansas. 5 p.m. SEC
MLB, Colorado at Seattle. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
College, USC at Oregon St. 7 p.m. PAC12OR; 8 p.m. PAC12 (in progress)
BASKETBALL
NBA, Play-in Tournament: TBD at Miami. 4 p.m. TNT
NBA, Play-in Tournament: TBD at Minnesota. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs Western Bulldogs. 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage: 2nd Round. 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship: 3rd Round. 4 p.m. GOLF
America’s Day at the Races. 1 p.m. FS2
Women’s College, USC at Colorado. 3 p.m. PAC12
NLL, San Diego at Colorado. 6 p.m. ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League, Welterweights & Lightweights. 4 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.): Qualifying. 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.). 4:30 p.m. FS1
NWSL, Houston at Portland. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs Newcastle United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SOFTBALL
College, LSU at Auburn. 3 p.m. SEC
College, UCLA at Arizona. 6 p.m. PAC12
