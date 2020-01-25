SUNDAY
SOCCER
Germany, SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6:30 a.m. FS1
Italy, AS Roma vs. Lazio 8:55 a.m. ESPN2
Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 9 a.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 9 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Fordham at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Clemson at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, LSU at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Xavier at Providence 10 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Temple at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota noon Fox
Women’s college, Utah at Stanford noon Pac-12
Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia noon SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Xavier at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Fox; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SEC
NBA, Boston at New Orleans 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Stanford at California 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, West Virginia at TCU 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Indiana at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio noon Golf
FOOTBALL
Pro Bowl, NFC vs. AFC noon ABC, ESPN
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. TENNIS
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Minnesota at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN
Women, United States vs Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Iowa 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Kansas at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN
