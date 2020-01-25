on the air

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Germany, SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6:30 a.m. FS1

Italy, AS Roma vs. Lazio 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 9 a.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 9 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Fordham at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Clemson at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, LSU at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Xavier at Providence 10 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Temple at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota noon Fox

Women’s college, Utah at Stanford noon Pac-12

Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia noon SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Northern Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Xavier at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Fox; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 2 p.m. SEC

NBA, Boston at New Orleans 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Stanford at California 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, West Virginia at TCU 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Indiana at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio noon Golf

FOOTBALL

Pro Bowl, NFC vs. AFC noon ABC, ESPN

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. TENNIS

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Minnesota at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Carolina at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN

Women, United States vs Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Florida A&M at Norfolk St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Iowa 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Kansas at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Dallas 5 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

