WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio

Women’s college, Richmond at Massachusetts 9 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Northwestern at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Teb

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, DePaul at Seton Hall 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Temple at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Memphis at UCF 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Detroit at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Indiana at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. Big Teb

Men’s college, South Carolina at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Marquette at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Baylor at Iowa St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Kansas St. at Kansas 6 p.m. Root

NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

England, West Ham United vs. Liverpool 11:40 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 7 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Nashville at Washington 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Tampa Bay at L.A. Kings 7 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Saudi International midnight Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International midnight Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, NC State at Clemson 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Illinois 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Boston 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Iowa at Maryland 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Belmont at Tennessee Tech 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon at California 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Utah at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Francisco at San Diego 7 p.m. Root

NBA, Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

HOCKEY

NHL, Nashville at New Jersey 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open 8 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

