SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Germany, FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Arsenal vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Monterrey vs. Morelia 3 p.m. FS2
Italy, AC Milan vs. Udinese 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Seton Hall at St. John’s 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, North Carolina at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Connecticut at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, La Salle at Rhode Island 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, South Carolina at Texas A&M 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Auburn at Florida 10:30 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Kansas at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Purdue at Maryland 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, West Virginia at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at NC State 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Richmond at George Mason 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
NBA, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans 12:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Missouri at Alabama 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 12:45 p.m. CBS; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at Wichita St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington St. 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Air Force 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Providence at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, George Washington at UMass 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Northwestern at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Louisville at Duke 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Bradley 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, South Florida at UCF 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stanford at USC 3:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Temple at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, West Virginia at Baylor 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Houston 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC
NBA, Portland at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Utah at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, BYU at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah St. at Boise St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship 9 a.m. ESPNN
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 10:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
FOOTBALL
College, East-West Shrine Game noon NFL
College, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, American vs. National 4 p.m. NFL
BOXING
PBC Fight Night, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario prelims 3:30 p.m. FS1
PBC Fight Night, Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario 5 p.m. Fox
Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals 7 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
England, Burnley vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Liverpool vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. León 4:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Duke at Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Syracuse at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, UCF at South Florida noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, St. Bonaventure at La Salle noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Illinois St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, TCU at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, East Carolina at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arkansas at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
High school, IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 9 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Tennessee at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM
NFL, Green Bay at San Francisco 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
