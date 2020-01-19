MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school, Rancho Christian (CA) vs. Dematha (MD) 8 a.m. ESPNU
High school, Sierra Canyon (CA) vs. Paul IV (VA) 10 a.m. ESPNU
High school, Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA) noon ESPNU
High school, Montverde (FL) vs. McEachern (GA) 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, New Orleans at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, NC State at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Golden State at Portland 7 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
TUESDAY
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
England, Chelsea vs. Arsenal 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, Florida at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Maryland at Northwestern 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Miami at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas A&M at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Tennessee 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, St. John’s at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Jose St. at New Mexico 7 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Air Force at Utah St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
