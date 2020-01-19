on the air

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school, Rancho Christian (CA) vs. Dematha (MD) 8 a.m. ESPNU

High school, Sierra Canyon (CA) vs. Paul IV (VA) 10 a.m. ESPNU

High school, Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA) noon ESPNU

High school, Montverde (FL) vs. McEachern (GA) 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, New Orleans at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, NC State at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Golden State at Portland 7 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2



TUESDAY

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

England, Chelsea vs. Arsenal 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Georgia at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Florida at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Maryland at Northwestern 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Miami at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Tennessee 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, St. John’s at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Jose St. at New Mexico 7 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Air Force at Utah St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

