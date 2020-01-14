





WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio

High school, USA Football International Bowl, U.S. U-19 vs. Panama 10 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 10:30 a.m. Golf

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 9 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Indiana at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Virginia at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Miami at NC State 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, St. John’s at Providence 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Penn St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Auburn at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Temple 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Air Force 6 p.m. Root

NBA, Portland at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Jose St. at UNLV 8 p.m. Root

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at St. Louis 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying midnight Tennis

ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis







THURSDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Singapore Open 7 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship midnight Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Charleston Southern at Campbell 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Utah at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, South Carolina at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, California at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

