on the air

(Thinkstock)



WEDNESDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio

High school, USA Football International Bowl, U.S. U-19 vs. Panama 10 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic 10:30 a.m. Golf

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 9 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kentucky at South Carolina 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Indiana at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Virginia at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Miami at NC State 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, St. John’s at Providence 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Penn St. at Minnesota 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Auburn at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Temple 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Air Force 6 p.m. Root

NBA, Portland at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Stanford at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Jose St. at UNLV 8 p.m. Root

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at St. Louis 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying midnight Tennis

ATP, Adelaide; WTA Adelaide/Hobart; Australian Open qualifying 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis



THURSDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

Latin America Amateur Championship noon ESPN2

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

Asian Tour, Singapore Open 7 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship midnight Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Charleston Southern at Campbell 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Utah at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, South Carolina at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine 6 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington St. 6 p.m. FS1; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, California at USC 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Denver at Golden State 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Santa Clara at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Washington 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart midnight Tennis

ATP, Adelaide; WTA, Adelaide/Hobart 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.