THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 11:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Senior Bowl practice 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

College, Senior Bowl practice 1 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool noon NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Indiana at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Minnesota at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Tennessee at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Belmont at Murray St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Florida Int’l at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Washington at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Virginia at Louisville 5 p.m. Root

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Connecticut at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Girls high school, Summit at Bend 6:30 p.m. COTV

Men’s college, Washington St. at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Pepperdine at Santa Clara 7 p.m. Root

NBA, Dallas at Portland 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, USC at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPNU; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon St. 8 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2



FRIDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln 11:30 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Tijuana vs. América 7 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Utah at California noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Yale at Brown 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Marquette at Butler 6 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

High school, Coronado (NV) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) 8 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root

