THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf
European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 11:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Senior Bowl practice 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
College, Senior Bowl practice 1 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool noon NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Indiana at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, North Carolina at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Minnesota at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Tennessee at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Belmont at Murray St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Florida Int’l at Old Dominion 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Georgia at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Washington at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Virginia at Louisville 5 p.m. Root
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Connecticut at Houston 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
Girls high school, Summit at Bend 6:30 p.m. COTV
Men’s college, Washington St. at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Pepperdine at Santa Clara 7 p.m. Root
NBA, Dallas at Portland 7:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, USC at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPNU; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, UCLA at Oregon St. 8 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
FRIDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf
European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln 11:30 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Tijuana vs. América 7 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Utah at California noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Yale at Brown 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Marquette at Butler 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
High school, Coronado (NV) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) 8 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root
