SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Burnley vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Liverpool vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. León 4:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Duke at Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Syracuse at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 11 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, UCF at South Florida noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, St. Bonaventure at La Salle noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Illinois St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, TCU at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, East Carolina at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arkansas at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Montverde Academy (FL) 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPNU
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 9 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Tennessee at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM
NFL, Green Bay at San Francisco 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
MONDAY Highlights
BASKETBALL
NBA, New Orleans at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, NC State at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Golden State at Portland 7 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
