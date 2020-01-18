SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Burnley vs. Leicester City 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Liverpool vs. Manchester United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 9 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. León 4:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Duke at Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Syracuse at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Louisville at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 11 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, UCF at South Florida noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, St. Bonaventure at La Salle noon NBCSN

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Illinois St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, TCU at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan at Nebraska 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, California at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, East Carolina at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arkansas at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC

High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Montverde Academy (FL) 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, California at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 9 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Tournament of Champions noon NBC

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston at Pittsburgh 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Tennessee at Kansas City noon CBS; KICE 94.9-FM

NFL, Green Bay at San Francisco 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2



MONDAY Highlights

BASKETBALL

NBA, New Orleans at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Rutgers 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, NC State at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Texas at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Boston 4:30 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Indiana at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Golden State at Portland 7 p.m. TNT; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 11 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

