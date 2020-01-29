THURSDAY
GOLF TIme TV/Radio
Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International midnight Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, NC State at Clemson 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Illinois 4:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at Boston 5 p.m. TNT
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)
Men’s college, Iowa at Maryland 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Belmont at Tennessee Tech 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon at California 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Utah at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Francisco at San Diego 7 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Oregon at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)
NBA, Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM
HOCKEY
NHL, Nashville at New Jersey 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open 8 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FRIDAY
GOLF
Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, USC at Arizona St. 10 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Harvard at Pennsylvania 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, VCU at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Bowling Green at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 4 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2
NBA, Dallas at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12
Girls high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV
Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Green Bay 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW
Boys high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV
SOCCER
Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Leicester City vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Colorado College at North Dakota 5:30 p.m. Root
TENNIS
Australian Open 4:15 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
Australian Open 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
Australian Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
