THURSDAY

GOLF TIme TV/Radio

Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International midnight Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Louisville at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, NC State at Clemson 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Illinois 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Boston 5 p.m. TNT

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Colorado 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)

Men’s college, Iowa at Maryland 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Belmont at Tennessee Tech 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon at California 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Utah at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Francisco at San Diego 7 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Oregon at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)

NBA, Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets 7:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM

HOCKEY

NHL, Nashville at New Jersey 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open 8 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FRIDAY

GOLF

Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, USC at Arizona St. 10 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Harvard at Pennsylvania 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, VCU at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Bowling Green at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Dallas at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Girls high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Green Bay 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW

Boys high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV

SOCCER

Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Leicester City vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Colorado College at North Dakota 5:30 p.m. Root

TENNIS

Australian Open 4:15 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

Australian Open 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

Australian Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

