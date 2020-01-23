FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf

European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln 11:30 a.m. FS2

Mexico, Tijuana vs. América 7 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Utah at California noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Yale at Brown 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Marquette at Butler 6 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

High school, Coronado (NV) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) 8 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root



SATURDAY

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Mainz 05 6:30 a.m. FS2

Germany, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Missouri at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Miami at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, VCU at La Salle 9 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Villanova at Providence 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Nebraska at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, LSU at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Louisville 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Tennessee at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NC State at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Pepperdine at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, USC at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Kentucky at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at East Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington St. at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Baylor at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UCF at Wichita St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Fresno St. 5 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Washington at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Utah St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Pacific at Gonzaga 7 p.m. Root

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio noon Golf

European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 10:30 a.m. NBC

IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 11 a.m. NBCSN

IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 8 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 3 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Senior Bowl 11:30 a.m. NFL

HORSE RACING

Pegasus World Cup Invitational 1:30 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

College, Penn St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Ohio St. at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

BOXING

Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach 6 p.m. SHO

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

