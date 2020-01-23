FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon Golf
European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln 11:30 a.m. FS2
Mexico, Tijuana vs. América 7 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Utah at California noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Yale at Brown 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Miami 5 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Marquette at Butler 6 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
High school, Coronado (NV) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) 8 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
HOCKEY
College, Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College 6:30 p.m. Root
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, Borussia M’gladbach vs. Mainz 05 6:30 a.m. FS2
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Nebraska at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Missouri at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Miami at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, VCU at La Salle 9 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Villanova at Providence 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Nebraska at Rutgers 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, LSU at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at Louisville 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, St. John’s at DePaul 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Tennessee at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, TCU at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NC State at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Pepperdine at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, USC at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Kentucky at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Alabama 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulane at East Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Washington St. at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Baylor at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UCF at Wichita St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at Fresno St. 5 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC
NBA, Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Washington at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Utah St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Pacific at Gonzaga 7 p.m. Root
GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS
LPGA Tour, Gainbridge at Boca Rio noon Golf
European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic 12:30 a.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 10:30 a.m. NBC
IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 11 a.m. NBCSN
IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 8 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA SportsCar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 3 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Senior Bowl 11:30 a.m. NFL
HORSE RACING
Pegasus World Cup Invitational 1:30 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
College, Penn St. at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Ohio St. at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
BOXING
Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach 6 p.m. SHO
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.