Sports in brief

Golf

Dye, famous course architect, dies at 94 —Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits. Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer’s. His golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year. He also had several courses on the PGA Tour. Dye was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called him “one of the most important course architects of this or any generation.”

BASKETBALL

Star UW guard academically ineligible — Washington guard Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible by the school on Thursday and will miss the rest of the regular season. Green will miss all games during winter quarter but will still be eligible to practice with the team. Should he regain his academic standing, Green could potentially return in late March depending on whether Washington plays in a postseason tournament and how far it advances. Green was averaging 11.6 points and led the team in assists while starting 14 of 15 games going into Thursday night’s game at Stanford.

— Bulletin wire reports