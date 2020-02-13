SKIING
Germany’s Dressen wins again — Thomas Dressen won his second men’s World Cup downhill in two weeks on Thursday, keeping his slim chance for the discipline title alive. The German speed specialist nearly skied out halfway through his run but recovered and edged then-leader Beat Feuz by two hundredths of a second at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. Feuz would have locked up the season downhill title for the third straight year if he won the race. A super-G on the same hill is scheduled for Friday.
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR’s championship trophy gets new name — The trophy awarded to NASCAR’s champion will be called the Bill France Cup beginning this season. The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr., who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003.
BASEBALL
Negro Leagues museum lands $1 million donation — Major League Baseball celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League by joining with the Major League Baseball Players Association to announce their second joint $1 million donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The Negro National League was founded by eight entrepreneurs at the Paseo YMCA in the eastern part of Kansas City, Missouri. Part of the donation will be used to help renovate the YMCA building that will house the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center.
