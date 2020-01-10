BASEBALL
Red Sox, Betts agree to record contract — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts, 27, is eligible for free agency after this season. He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title.
