SKIING
Austria’s Mayer benefits from new rule in combined win — Taking advantage of a new race rule, Matthias Mayer scored a rare win for a downhill specialist in a World Cup combined event on Friday in Wengen, Switzerland. A new format this season gave Mayer first use of the slalom course as leader after the morning downhill. Pre-race favorite Alexis Pinturault was second, only 0.07 seconds behind Mayer . Victor Muffat-Jeandet was third, 0.67 behind.
FOOTBALL
2 ex-Beavers transfer to Montana — A pair of former Oregon State defensive backs have found at new home at Montana. Safety Omar Hicks-Onu and cornerback Trajon Cotton have transferred to Montana, the school announced Friday. Hicks-Onu, who recently graduated from Oregon State, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in October. Cotton, a redshirt junior, requested to transfer following the 2019 season.
— Bulletin wire reports
