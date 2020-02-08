WRESTLING
Oregon State coaching legend’s record falls — Coach Pat Pecora earned his 617th career victory on Friday night, breaking a 46-year-old record for most wins in college wrestling at any level held by legendary Oregon State coach Dale Thomas. The University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown coach passed Thomas for the record across all NCAA divisions plus NAIA and junior college, with a 22-12 home victory over Mercyhurst. In his 44th season at Pitt-Johnstown, Pecora is 617-151-8. Thomas, who coached the Beavers from 1957 to 1990, passed Kent State coach Joe Beglia’s 284 victories in 1974 and ended his career with a 616-168-13 record. A member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Thomas died in 2004 at age 81.
SOCCER
U.S. blanks Mexico in Olympic qualifier — Samantha Mewis scored twice and the U.S. women’s national team secured its place in Tokyo this summer with a 4-0 semifinal victory over Mexico on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament. Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games. The U.S. will face Canada in the tournament’s title game on Sunday
BASEBALL
Echevarria, original Bend Rockies player, dies at 48 — Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who broke into pro baseball as a member of the original Bend Rockies and played seven seasons with three different major league teams, has died. He was 48. Rutgers, where he played in college, announced his death Saturday but did not provide further details. The Connecticut Post reported that Echevarria died Friday at Bridgeport Hospital. The story said his girlfriend told them he took a fall in his Bridgeport home earlier in the day. Drafted in the 17th round by the Colorado Rockies in 1992, Echevarria played that summer with the Bend Rockies of the Class A Northwest League. He made his MLB debut on July 15, 1996, for Colorado. He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs and later played two seasons in Japan.
— Bulletin wire reports
