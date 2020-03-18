CYCLING
Virus puts Giro d’Italia on hold — The president of the International Cycling Union hopes the Giro d’Italia and other races postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak can go ahead later this year. Four one-day classic races to be held next month were canceled this week. The Paris-Roubaix cobblestone race, the Fleche Wallonne, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Amstel Gold race have all been called off. The Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo were already postponed along with the Giro, which was to start on May 9. UCI president David Lappartient told French television on Wednesday that he has “good hope” several races can still go ahead. A decision has yet to be announced on the three-week Tour de France, which is set to start in Nice on June 27.
TENNIS
Pro tours suspend competition — The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the new coronavirus pandemic and froze their rankings Wednesday “until further notice.” In a rare joint statement by the men’s and women’s tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — a day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.
HOCKEY
Senators player tests positive for coronavirus — An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first known case in the NHL. The team announced late Tuesday that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID-19. The Senators said the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation. Ottawa players, coaches and others have been advised to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from team medical staff.
FOOTBALL
Former 49ers coach, exec dies at 88 — Longtime San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson has died. The 49ers said McPherson died Tuesday at age 88. McPherson spent 20 seasons as a defensive assistant for the 49ers from 1979 to 1998, helping the franchise win five Super Bowl titles. He was hired in coach Bill Walsh’s first season with the team and was defensive coordinator from 1989 to 1993 under coach George Seifert. McPherson also coached one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and in college for his alma mater Santa Clara and UCLA.
— Bulletin wire reports
