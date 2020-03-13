RUNNING
Boston Marathon put off until September — The Boston Marathon on Friday was postponed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sacrificing the customary Patriots Day start in the hopes of preserving the uninterrupted 124-year tradition of the world’s most prestigious long-distance run. An estimated 1 million people line the course as it winds through eight cities and towns, high-fiving, hugging and even kissing the runners along the way. The Boston Marathon has never been canceled since the first edition in 1897.
SOCCER
USSF president resigns under fire — Carlos Cordeiro resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Thursday night, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination suit claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men. His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation. Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter without even telling the federation’s communications staff.
OLYMPICS
Torch relay hits coronavirus roadblock — The initial phase of the Olympic torch relay has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Concerned about spreading the virus, Greek officials made their decision after hundreds of spectators reportedly watched the flame being carried to the Peloponnese town of Sparta on Friday. The International Olympic Committee voiced support for the decision, but also reiterated its “full commitment” to staging the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo as scheduled.
