FOOTBALL
Willie Taggart Jr. joins dad at FIU — Willie Taggart landed Willie Taggart. Florida Atlantic announced that quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. signed with the Owls on Wednesday — meaning he will play for his father, the new FAU coach. Taggart Jr. was the first player to submit his letter to FAU once signing day began. He announced his commitment to the Owls last month.
NFL vets tapped as co-DCs at ASU — Arizona State has named Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce as co-defensive coordinators, head coach Herm Edwards has announced. Lewis, a coaching veteran of 25 years in the NFL, joined the program in 2019 as a special adviser and served as interim defensive backs coach in the 2019 Sun Bowl. He spent 16 seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach, setting team records with 131 wins, seven playoff appearances and four division titles. A former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Pierce was recently promoted to associate head coach after spending his first two seasons as Arizona State’s linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He will retain both titles.
GOLF
Phil won’t accept special invite to U.S. Open — Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for the U.S. Open and says he will not accept a special invitation. The U.S. Open is the one major keeping Mickelson from the career Grand Slam and no other major has given him more grief. His six runner-up finishes, most recently at Merion in 2013, is a U.S. Open record. The U.S. Open occasionally awards a special exemption to the game’s best players when they are not eligible. The 2020 U.S. Open will be played June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Paxton sidelined by back surgery — New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton had back surgery Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined until May or June. New York said Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy, in which a herniated disk is repaired, and removed a peridiscal cyst. The Yankees estimated Paxton’s timeline to pitch in a major league game is three to four months.
— Bulletin wire reports
