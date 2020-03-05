COMMUNITY SPORTS
Old Back Nine golf course sets open house, start of play — The Old Back Nine will hold an open house at the south Bend golf course on March 20. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nine-hole public course, located at 60650 China Hat Road, will open for play on March 21. For more information or tee times go to Oldbacknine.com or call 541-382-1111.
Bend Endurance Academy offers spring youth cycling — Enrollment is now open for the Bend Endurance Academy’s spring after-school mountain biking program. The program, directed by professional coaches, is for ages 4 to 15 from Bend-area schools and includes transportation directly from school to local trails. The program runs April 13 to June 5. For more information visit bendenduranceacademy.org/cycling-team or contact Virginie Calme at virginie@bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-393-8557.
BASEBALL
Canadian team joining West Coast League — Nanaimo, British Columbia, a city on the east coast of Vancouver Island, will be the home of the West Coast League’s 13th team in the club’s inaugural season in 2021. The WCL, a summer collegiate league whose current teams include the Bend Elks, announced the expansion plan Thursday. According to a release by the league, the new team will be owned by the same company that has operated the Victoria (British Columbia) HarbourCats. The to-be-named Nanaimo team will play its home games at Serauxmen Stadium.
SOCCER
U.S. blanks England for SheBelieves Cup win — Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a 2-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night in Orlando, Florida. Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans’ unbeaten streak to 29 games. Spain beat Japan 3-1 earlier Thursday at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium to open the tournament. The winner of the four-team round-robin tournament is determined on points.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
