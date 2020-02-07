SKIING
Bend teen wins Idaho nordic race — Reed Wuepper, a 13-year-old from Bend, was the top male finisher last Saturday at the Half Boulder 15-kilometer cross-country skate race in Ketchum, Idaho. The first of 78 male finishers, Wuepper completed the course in 38 minutes, 15 seconds to win comfortably over runner-up Rusty Snow, of Santa Barbara, California (42.37).
Prep BASEBALL
Bend High to host fundraiser auction —Bend High baseball will hold its sixth annual auction on Feb. 15 at the Bend Fieldhouse. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the benefit auction follows. The event is to raise funds for a range of purposes, including $1,000 scholarships to two senior players, a spring break trip to Arizona for the varsity team, and facilities and equipment. Tickets can be purchased or donations made online at touchbase.bend.k12.or.us. For more information contact the Bend Baseball Bash Committee 2020 at 971-322-9293 or jjweisner@live.com.
— Bulletin staff reports
