FOOTBALL
WSU player found dead — A Washington State football player was found dead in his apartment by an officer who responded to a call for help involving “breathing problems,’’ Pullman, Washington, Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday. Jenkins said there were no signs of foul play and that the Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death for 22-year-old Bryce Beekman, the senior defensive back who was found Tuesday afternoon. Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season. First-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich informed the team of Beekman’s passing on Tuesday night. Coroner Annie Pillers said in an email that the case remains an ongoing investigation and that it may take up to three months to determine the cause of death.
Goodell tells NFL teams to shut down facilities —NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the league’s 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees. In a memo to the teams on Wednesday, Goodell said the restrictions, meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus, will be in force until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities. The NFL has gotten some pushback for not postponing the draft scheduled for April 23-25 while the rest of the sports world is largely shut down. Several teams have suggested there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the inability to perform physical exams on draft prospects. But the draft remains on schedule and the league is developing a new format because it has scrapped the public events set for Las Vegas.
BASKETBALL
Dayton standout Toppin to enter NBA draft —Dayton forward Obi Toppin announced Wednesday he will enter the NBA draft, ending his college career after three years at the University of Dayton and two seasons on the court. Toppin made the announcement, which has been expected by everyone who saw his draft stock rise all season, with a video on Twitter. He had two years of eligibility remaining, but at 22, he is the age of a college senior and he is expected to be a lottery pick in June. He has won numerous national player of the year awards, most recently from The Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.
BASEBALL
MLB will air games to fill opening-day void — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle. MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening-day games throughout the day, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon.
HOCKEY
NHL suspends draft, combine — The NHL on Wednesday announced the postponement of its draft, scouting combine and awards ceremony, the latest high-profile events to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date for any of the events was announced. The combine was scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, New York. The draft was slated for June 26-27 in Montreal.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.