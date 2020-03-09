COMMUNITY SPORTS
Bend Rugby Club edges COCC — Bend Rugby Club overcame an early deficit and survived a late rally by Central Oregon Community College to claim a 46-45 nonleague win Sunday at COCC. Mike Gamm and Aaron Ribble scored two tries apiece for the victorious Roughriders, who trailed 10-0, then scored 31 consecutive points before the host Bobcats came back to make it close. Bend Rugby is now 10-1 overall for the season.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ducks move up to No. 2 in AP — South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Coach Dawn Staley's team received 27 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Gamecocks look poised to be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced next week. Oregon received the other three first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 2 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks routed No. 7 Stanford in the title game Sunday night. They, too, will most likely not have to travel far. Oregon is expected to be in the Portland Regional.
Andrews' floater gives Portland women upset of No. 11 Zags — Haylee Andrews scored on a floater in the lane with 3.6 seconds and fourth-seeded Portland, which trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, upset top-seeded and 11th-ranked Gonzaga 70-69 on Monday in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament. Gonzaga, which trailed by six when WCC player of the year Jill Townsend fouled out with 5:13 to play, took the lead on a layup by Jenn Wirth with 8.6 seconds to go. After a timeout, Andrews took the ball near the top of the key, drove left and stepped through the defense toward the basket, putting up a short right hander. Jessie Loera's rushed 3 from just beyond the top of the key wasn't close as time expired.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A first: Hamilton, Florida State ACC tourney's top seed — Florida State has accomplished several milestones in Leonard Hamilton’s nearly two decades with the Seminoles, from winning an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to getting within a game of the Final Four two seasons ago. Yet his fourth-ranked Seminoles have never been in the position they are this week: entering the league tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning their first ACC regular-season championship. The five-day tournament opens Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, with two first-round games. The Seminoles, No. 10 Duke, No. 15 Louisville and No. 17 Virginia have byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals, with FSU trying to add a second title to its lone championship in 2012. Owning their highest ranking since December 1972, the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 ACC) have won with a deep rotation and tough defense. Only senior point guard Trent Forrest averages 30 minutes, while the Seminoles have seven players averaging between Devin Vassell’s team-high 12.7 points and Anthony Polite’s 5.8.
PRO SPORTS
NBA, NHL, MLB, Major League Soccer to restrict access to locker rooms — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night. The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas. The statement, in part, read: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.” The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday — though some NHL teams began putting them into use this past weekend. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.
—From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.