Ex-"Bachelor" contestant stripped of $1 million DraftKings prize — Sports gambling giant DraftKings will not give a former "Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating. Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in “The Bachelor” and "Bachelor in Paradise" television series in 2015, was no longer listed as the winner of DraftKings' “Millionaire Maker” contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL's four wild-card playoff games. Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in the “Millionaire Maker contest.” But some in the fantasy sports community were quick to complain that both she and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, also an alum of the “Bachelor” franchise, each submitted the maximum 150 entries allowed in the contest, and that nearly all the entries had a uniquely different lineup of players. That suggests the two may have colluded to give themselves the best shot at winning the top prize, which is not allowed under the contest rules.
Ex-NCAA president Corrigan dies at 91 — Former NCAA president and Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Gene Corrigan has died. He was 91. The ACC said Saturday he died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corrigan served as NCAA president from 1995 to 1997 and also worked as athletic director at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming ACC commissioner. Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996. While he was commissioner, the ACC added Florida State as its ninth member.
Super Bowl hunt yields 80 pythons — Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami's 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Saturday that 80 pythons were caught during the competition. Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel won an ATV for capturing eight pythons, and rookie grand prize winner Kristian Hernandez removed six pythons and also won an ATV. Pro grand prize winner Tom Rahill won $2,000 for bagging a 62-pound python. The game's organizing committee worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl. The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet, are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. Wildlife officials estimate the population may exceed 100,000. The big serpents have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.
