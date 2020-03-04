COMMUNITY SPORTS
Senior softball program gearing up in Bend —Bend Senior Softball, a Bend Park & Recreation District program for ages 50 and older, is preparing for the upcoming season. Games will be played on Monday nights starting April 20 at the Skyline Sports Complex near Cascade Middle School. The league plays by regular softball rules (not coed) but is open to women. Cost is $75. For more information contact Jim Bailey at jimbailey77@gmail.com.
MOTOR SPORTS
Stewart hoping to kiss the bricks one more time — NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart announced plans Wednesday to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 14-turn, 2.44-mile road course. The 48-year-old Indiana native has competed in 18 Brickyard 400s, five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC Series races at the famed track. He is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (2005, 2007) and a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2016 season. “Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indy. “The date is already circled on my calendar.”
NASCAR condenses Daytona schedule —Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway in Florida will become Speedweek next February as NASCAR condenses the schedule leading up to the season-opening Daytona 500. The first race of 2021, the Busch Clash, will move from Sunday to Tuesday and go from the iconic speedway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval to the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the infield. The limited-field exhibition will be one of seven races staged during a six-day span, culminating Feb. 14 with the Great American Race on Valentine’s Day. Daytona 500 pole qualifying also will move from Sunday to Wednesday and set the front row for the sport’s showcase event. The 150-mile Duels, which set the rest of the field, will continue to be on Thursday night.
CORONAVIRUS
Italy adopts no-fans policy for sports — All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country, the Italian government announced on Wednesday. That will likely see the Italian soccer league resume in full this weekend after the calendar was pushed back a week. Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19. The Italian government issued a new decree on Wednesday evening, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus. All sporting events throughout the country must take place behind closed doors until April 3. Schools and universities have been ordered to close until March 15.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
