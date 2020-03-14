BASKETBALL
Pistons’ Wood joins list of positive coronavirus tests — Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night. Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had publicly confirmed his positive result. Wood’s diagnosis became known one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that any of those three players were involved in spreading it to one another.
Gobert pledges $500,000 to relief efforts — Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz offered the first of what he said will be “many steps” he will take to help with the coronavirus pandemic, pledging Saturday to donate more than $500,000 to relief efforts. Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 , said he is giving $200,000 to part-time employees at the arena that plays host to Jazz games to help cover their lost wages. He also pledged $100,000 each to assist families affected by the pandemic in Oklahoma City, where he was when the diagnosis came, and Utah. He also is giving $111,450 to relief efforts in France, earmarking that for child care assistance to health care workers, as well as for caregivers to the elderly.
Iona hires Rick Pitino — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001 to 2017 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health concerns after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
FOOTBALL
Seattle XFL player tests positive for virus — A Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the XFL said in a statement released Saturday. The league said the unidentified player competed in last Saturday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks and that he was “asymptomatic at that time.” “He self-reported to medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since. A test was administered as early as possible with the results received March 13,” the league said in a statement. The league said the player also participated in the previous week’s game at the St. Louis BattleHawks. “The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks.” The XFL suspended play Thursday and has said it is committed to returning in 2021 and beyond.
— Bulletin wire reports
