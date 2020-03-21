FOOTBALL
Ducks call off spring game — Oregon athletics has canceled football’s spring game. “Because of the evolving safety precautions surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) that include limits regarding crowd sizes as directed by the state of Oregon and the University of Oregon, Oregon’s football spring game scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been canceled,” a UO athletics statement read. “Oregon Athletics will continue to work alongside university officials and public health agencies to determine future plans related to the coronavirus. The annual partnership between Oregon Athletics and FOOD for Lane County will continue despite the game being canceled, with the two combining on a Virtual Food Drive that will accept donations to provide food for needy citizens in Lane County, beginning immediately.” While several schools in the Pac-12 and around the country have already announced the full cancellation of spring football practices, Oregon is leaving it indefinite.
HOCKEY
Men’s world championships canceled — Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic left the International Ice Hockey Federation with no choice but to cancel the men’s world hockey championships. The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday, essentially wiping out the IIHF’s entire spring calendar of world championship of events. The governing body previously canceled the women’s world hockey championships set to be held in Canada and the men’s Under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month.
SLED DOG RACING
Mushers, teams rescued on Iditarod Trail —Three mushers participating in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and their teams were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows of water on the trail near the last checkpoint before the finish line in Nome. Even before the rescue of 52-year-old Tom Knolmayer, 28-year-old Sean Underwood and 37-year-old Matthew Failor, more than one-third of the participants in this year’s 1,000-mile race had quit largely because of conditions. The winner, Thomas Waerner of Norway, arrived at the finish line in Nome early Wednesday. The Iditarod said in a statement the conditions were created by high winds and warm conditions near the checkpoint of Safety, which is 22 miles from Nome.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby prep race goes on, sans crowd — Wells Bayou took an early lead and held off NY Traffic to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head Saturday in New Orleans in one of the few U.S. sporting events to continue as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the 107th running of the major prep race for the Kentucky Derby, the clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Grounds Race Course were empty and eerily quiet because of crowd restrictions related to the virus. There was no crowd noise to rival the echoing voice of the track announcer — other than the sound of 56 hooves clopping down the stretch. Wells Bayou led wire to wire and earned 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby, which has been delayed until early September from its usual running on the first Saturday in May.
— Bulletin wire reports
