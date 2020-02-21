SKIING
Swiss finish 1-2 in women’s World Cup downhill — In ski-crazy Switzerland, Lara Gut-Behrami’s first World Cup victory in more than two years was quickly labeled “a resurrection” by broadcasters. The former teenage prodigy, an overall World Cup champion in 2016, led a 1-2 Swiss finish in a downhill race Friday on the Mont Lachaux course, beating discipline leader Corinne Suter by 0.80 seconds. Stephanie Venier of Austria was third, 0.92 behind. Suter can clinch the seasonlong discipline title on Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
High-tech shoes produce world record in half marathon — Ababel Yeshaneh set a world record in the women’s half marathon Friday in the latest breakthrough by athletes wearing high-tech Nike shoes. The Ethiopian runner won the Ras Al Khaimah (United Arab Emirates) Half Marathon in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 31 seconds, knocking 20 seconds off the previous record set by Joyciline Jepkosgei in Valencia in 2017. Since 2018, the men’s and women’s records in both the marathon and half marathon have all been broken by athletes in Nike shoes.
FOOTBALL
Ex-NFL players granted bond after drug charges — Two former NFL players were set to walk free on bond after federal agents say they caught them with more than 150 pounds of marijuana. A federal judge in Texas granted bond Friday to former Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Jaquan Tyreke Bray after they were arrested on drug trafficking charges. Both are charged with with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it.
— Bulletin wire reports
