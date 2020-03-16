FOOTBALL
Mariota headed to Raiders — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Raiders reached the deal with the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday. The Raiders were one of the teams rumored to be in the running for Tom Brady if he decided to leave New England as a free agent. They ended up with Mariota instead to give coach Jon Gruden a proven backup who could also challenge Carr for the starting role.
Beavers land in-state OL to start recruiting class — In the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Oregon State Beavers football program landed their first pledge with an in-state prospect, Tualatin linebacker John Miller. It looks like Jonathan Smith will kick off the 2021 recruiting class in similar fashion. On Sunday, 247Sports three-star offensive lineman Henry Buckles announced his commitment to the Beavers. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound center out of Hood River Valley High School felt it was the right time roughly one week after picking up the scholarship offer while on an unofficial visit to Corvallis. Buckles chose Oregon State over San Jose State, as well as interest from California, Princeton and Yale. “There’s no other school I would choose over Oregon State," he said. "They are my No. 1 option, so why not commit now? I’m not going anywhere else.”
Ty Thompson, elite QB prospect, commits to Ducks — Prior to 247Sports four-star quarterback Ty Thompson’s visit to the University of Oregon earlier this week, he described offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s offense as the “perfect fit.” The final piece, it seemed, was a good in-person visit with the coaches on campus. After Mario Cristobal’s program checked that box Thursday — and gave Thompson a first-hand look of what it was like to develop into a star quarterback via Oregon and Justin Herbert’s Pro Day — the Arizona product had seen enough. On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound signal-caller, out of Mesquite High School (Gilbert, Arizona), announced his commitment to Oregon over offers from Arizona State, Cal, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Utah, Wisconsin and others.
