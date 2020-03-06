BASKETBALL
NBA hits Mavs owner with hefty fine —The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games. The memo laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials.
CYCLING
Noted pro mountain biker killed in Colorado — A professional mountain biker died after being fatally struck by a pickup truck this week. The Colorado State Patrol identified Benjamin Sonntag, 39, as the cyclist killed Wednesday, the Durango (Colorado) Herald reported. Sonntag came to Durango from Germany and won multiple collegiate national championships for the cycling program at Fort Lewis College, where he graduated in 2010.
BASEBALL
Yelich signs $125M deal with Brewers — Two-time National League batting champion Christian Yelich finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. His new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami.
HOCKEY
Canadiens legend Richard dies at 84 — Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday. He was 84.
SKIING
World Cup finals joins list of virus-related cancellations — Mikaela Shiffrin’s chances of extending her three-year reign as overall champion took another hit when the alpine skiing World Cup finals in Italy were canceled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Shiffrin already lost her lead in the standings because of a monthlong absence following the death of her father. During an emergency International Ski Federation (FIS) board meeting on Friday, every nation besides Italy voted to cancel the event, the Italian federation said. World Cup rules prevent the finals from being moved to another location.
