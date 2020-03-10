COMMUNITY SPORTS
Redmond women’s golf group invites new members — The Ladies of the Greens women’s golf group is open to new members. The group plays weekly nine-hole tournaments at The Greens at Redmond on Tuesday mornings from May through October. All skill levels are welcome to join the group, which emphasizes improvement and social interaction over competitiveness. For more information , contact Teri Stamos at teristamos@gmail.com or 541-815-1410. For information about course costs, call The Greens at Redmond at 541-923-0694.
BASKETBALL
Oregon’s Pritchard, UCLA’s Cronin win AP Pac-12 honors — Payton Pritchard accomplished something just three other Pac-12 players have done. Mick Cronin led UCLA to a massive turnaround in his first season at Westwood. Zeke Nnaji at times outshined his more-heralded freshmen teammates at Arizona. The trio earned the top honors in The Associated Press all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday. Pritchard was the unanimous choice as conference player of the year. Cronin earned coach of the year honors and Nnaji was the newcomer of the year.
Horse RacingReport: No illegal meds in deaths of horses at Santa Anita — A report released Tuesday by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39% percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather. However, the report found no singular cause for the deaths. The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019. Seven more deaths occurred from April 1-June 23, 2013, but weren’t included in the report.
