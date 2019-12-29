FOOTBALL

Infant child of Lions receiver dies — The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died. The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son Marlo in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message on Instagram. “We miss you already buddy and will forever love you,” Jones said in his social media post. “Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.” A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old. The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son’s sudden death. The Lions finished their season with a home game Sunday against Green Bay. Jones went on injured reserve earlier this month.

USC dismisses 2 assistant coaches — Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter will not return to coach Clay Helton’s staff at Southern California. Helton announced the dismissals Saturday, one day after the No. 22 Trojans (8-5) lost 49-24 to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl. The changes were widely anticipated after new USC athletic director Mike Bohn elected to retain Helton earlier this month. Helton and Bohn promised to make unspecified changes to accompany Helton’s return, which is widely unpopular among a large portion of USC’s fan base after 12 losses in the last two seasons. USC outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest also left the program Saturday to join North Carolina State’s staff as safeties coach.

— Bulletin wire reports