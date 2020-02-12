FOOTBALL
NFL reinstates Browns’ Garrett — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season. The league on Wednesday lifted its ban on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him.
GOLF
Virus prompts PGA Tour postponements — The PGA Tour is postponing two qualifying tournaments and the start to its PGA Tour Series-China circuit because of concerns over the coronavirus. The season was supposed to start the last full week in March. Now the 10-tournament schedule will not start until late May or early June, depending on the circumstances.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.