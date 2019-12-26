FOOTBALL

Ducks WR Pittman expected to play in Rose Bowl — When Mycah Pittman said he would be back in 2020, he meant the day the calendar changed. The freshman Oregon receiver, who broke his right arm against Arizona on Nov. 16, is expected to be available to play for the No. 6 Ducks against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. “Pittman right now, we’ll get final word here in the next day or two,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told reporters in Los Angeles Thursday. “But all signs point to him being cleared and ready to go. He’s been practicing full speed for almost three weeks now.” Pittman has 14 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. He missed the first four games of the season due to a right shoulder injury and then missed the last three.

Huskies QB Eason to enter NFL draft — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft. Eason started 13 games for Washington this season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He passed for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies during a season in which at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status. Washington’s coaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and the subsequent decision to fire offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan may have affected Eason’s decision.

Hawkeyes to honor Fry in Holiday Bowl — Nearly 30 years after Hayden Fry last worked a sideline in San Diego, the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes will remember their former coach when they play No. 22 USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night. Iowa will remove the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets to honor Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure, which included trips to the Holiday Bowl in 1986, 1987 and 1991.

Suspect arrested in slaying of 49ers QB’s brother — Nashville police announced Wednesday that they had arrested a man in connection with Saturday’s slaying of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, and Paul Trapeni III at a Nashville bar. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured at a vacant home in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on Wednesday and is facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide after three men were stabbed early Saturday morning — Beathard and Trapeni fatally — outside a bar in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Mosley is being held without bond on the homicide charges and on a $5 million bond over the attempted homicide charge, Nashville police announced.

BASKETBALL

WNBA labor agreement extended 2 weeks — The WNBA and the players’ union announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend their labor agreement for two weeks as they continue to negotiate a new one. The current collective bargaining agreement was reached in 2014. It was supposed to run through the 2021 season, but the players decided to opt out of the deal after the 2019 season. In October, the two sides extended the deadline to Dec 31. “We are making substantial progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement which we expect to finalize soon,” the WNBA and players’ union said in a joint statement Thursday. “In the meantime, we have extended the current agreement through Jan. 15, 2020, and expect that free agency contract signings will begin on time on Feb. 1, 2020.”

