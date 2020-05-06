FOOTBALL
Jadeveon Clowney tells Houston TV station he’s not ruling out a return to Seattle — In his first public comments since the end of last season, free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said in an interview with FOX 26 Houston TV Tuesday night he has not ruled out that he could still return to the Seahawks. “I hope we can work something out if anything happens,” Clowney said. “I did like it up there. I love Russ (Russell Wilson). I love all the guys I played with. J. Reed (Jarran Reed), B. Jack (Branden Jackson), all them boys in my (defensive) room. I respect them guys.” And just in case that point wasn’t heard clearly enough, Clowney also said, “I love Seattle. … I love everyone on the coaching staff.” But what Clowney undoubtedly wanted to get across more in his interview is that he’s healthy. The interview was conducted at a gym in Houston — with lots of shots of him going through different exercises — that Clowney said he has been attending for the last two months since having surgery following the season to repair a core/sports hernia injury.
BASKETBALL
The NBA is proceeding with extreme caution — The NBA says some players can voluntarily return to their team practice facilities starting on Friday, with some very specific conditions and only in places where local and state governments have signed off on such openings. It’s unclear how many — if any — players will be back on the floor Friday when the league ban gets lifted. Miami is allowed to open its doors for the first time in six weeks but won’t until at least Monday while it works out certain logistical details. Orlando isn’t going to welcome players back immediately either. Same goes for Utah, the first NBA team to deal with the coronavirus. And most teams aren’t allowed to open yet to because of local rules. ESPN reported Thursday that the Portland Trail Blazers were among a handful of teams planning to reopen on Friday. Basketball hasn’t been played in two months and the league, the teams and the players still seem to have a universal desire to get back to work, finish this season and crown a champion. But, perhaps mindful of challenges other leagues have faced in their efforts to resume play amid a coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the sports world, the NBA seems to be moving with extreme caution. Also on Friday there will be an all-player conference call as a forum for players to ask questions and get some clarity on the situation moving forward.
HORSE RACING
Three dates still possible for rescheduled Preakness — The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall. The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates. The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August. State and local authorities, racing officials and TV executives are expected to make the determination based on the health and safety situation as it develops. Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra says officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MOTOR SPORTS
Andretti, Ganassi commit to new Extreme E Series for 2021 — Andretti Autosport and Chip Ganassi Racing are the first two American teams to commit to a new electric SUV off-road racing series scheduled to begin in 2021. The Extreme E series has five events planned in what the league is calling “some of the most remarkable, remote and severely damaged locations on the planet.” The schedule calls for 6-mile courses in Kangerlussuaq in Greenland, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, the Nepalese Himalayas and Lac Rose near Dakar, Senegal. The areas selected for competition were chosen because of existing climate issues including rising carbon emissions, global warming and melting Arctic ice, rising sea levels, droughts and desertification, deforestation, plastic pollution and more. Teams are expected to receive an Odyssey 21 E-SUV in late October and group testing of the vehicles is to begin shortly after. Team rosters will be required to include both a male and female driver who race over two days of head-to-head knockout competition. The two-lap races will include a driver and co-driver, with each required to complete one lap behind the wheel and a changeover incorporated into the race format.
— Bulletin wire reports
