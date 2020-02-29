BASKETBALL
Golden State’s Curry’s return delayed — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he will not return from a broken left hand quite that soon. Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.” He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said. Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns.
FOOTBALL
Romo’s new deal with CBS worth reported $17 million — Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was still playing, that would make him the 17th-highest-paid quarterback next season. Romo was hired by CBS in 2017 when he retired after 14 seasons and signed a three-year deal that averaged $3 million per season. Romo’s representation, Creative Artists Agency, initially asked for $10 million per season, but reports suggest that ESPN was willing to offer Romo a sizable amount to potentially broadcast the network’s Monday Night Football broadcasts in the wake of Romo’s former teammate Jason Witten’s departure.
